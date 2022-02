Michigan secretary of state on Trump and how he could influence the midterm elections

Former President Trump is not on the ballot for the 2022 midterm elections, but he is making his presence felt.

Trump is endorsing secretary of state candidates in places where he received no help in his bid to overturn the 2020 election.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joined CBS News' Meg Oliver to break down the former president's influence and her hopes for her own reelection.