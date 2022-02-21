Andhra Pradesh minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy dies aged 50 due to heart attack | Oneindia News

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy passed away Monday morning after suffering a heart attack.
He was only 50 years old.
#MekapatiGouthamReddy #heartattack #ITminister
Reddy represented the Atmakur assembly constituency of the Nellore district.
