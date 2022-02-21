School staff not wearing masks, but children do.

This was on Feb 7, 2022.

This is the second I time I have picked up my children from somerset middle school and notice staff not following their rules.

I am not for mandating anything to children.

I notice that children have to wear a face mask (obey mask) to attend school and learn.

The rest of the state of California is dropping the mask mandate for grown ups, but not for children.

So, this is a video I recorded is to prove that there is a double standard.

There are different rules one for grown up and one for students.

Those mask less staff members are not obeying the school "policy" and are not penalized or told to put mask on.

Parents should have a choice as well to send their children to school with a mask or not and to wear a mask or not.

Enough with the lies of the plandemic and covid 19.