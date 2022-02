Stellantis Spotlight February 18, 2022

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending February 18, 2022, include the Jeep® Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee L and Wrangler 4xe receive awards, Dodge//SRT-sponsored Tony Stewart Racing makes its NHRA debut this weekend at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California, and Grand Wagoneer launches its Where I’m From social media campaign with Jalen Rose.