BRABUS 1300R Release film

The BRABUS 1300 R luxury naked bike is not only the first BRABUS motorcycle of all time, it also represents the beginning of the official partnership between KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH and BRABUS GmbH.

The two companies have set themselves the goal of building unique and innovative luxury motorcycles that clearly stand out from the KTM product portfolio.

The BRABUS 1300 R is an intriguing new addition to BRABUS' lineup of bespoke, high-performance luxury vehicles, fusing BRABUS' signature "Black and Bold" design language with the sophisticated platform of the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO.

This motorcycle combines the incredible performance of the impressive 1,301 cm3 V-twin engine with outstanding handling thanks to semi-active WP suspension technology and driver-oriented electronic driver assistance systems.