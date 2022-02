Are You Experienced? What is a 5D Human Being? vs a 3D/2D Human

In this video, Part 19 of the Reintegration of Eternity Series, I go over the life of Jimi Hendrix, a 5D Human Being who took the out pathway in life, and the dangers of the journey into 5D.

Is the guitar the new "sword" of the 5D Knight?

What is the temptation of the Ladies all about?

Do I need to become a "Busker" playing music in the street?

What has this got to do with Jack Nicholson and "One Flew Over the Cookoo's Nest"?