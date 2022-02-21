The fifth estate-The Secrets of Sugar

We’ve heard for years about the dangers of eating too much fat or salt.

But there have never recommended limits for sugar on Canadian food labels, despite emerging research that suggests the sweet stuff may be making more of us fat and sick.

In the fifth estate’s season premiere, Gillian Findlay digs into the surprising science — and the reaction from the food industry — to reveal The Secrets of Sugar.

Has the sugar industry been hiding an unsavoury truth from consumers?

A small but influential group of medical researchers is stirring up the health debate, linking sugar not just to rising obesity rates but also to a host of diseases including cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s.

We put a family of four on a healthy diet to try to beat their sugar habit and track the surprising results.

We talk to leading scientists – and their critics.

And we ask the food industry why those ingredient labels are far from clear when it comes to how much sugar is really on your plate