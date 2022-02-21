Legacy Guests – Air Vice Marshall Hugh Slatter, Rhodesian / Zimbabwean Air Force, (Retired)

We speak to Air Vice Marshall Hugh Slatter.

He was a senior officer about to be promoted to Commander of the Zimbabwean Air Force when arrested for a sabotage attack of which he had nothing whatsoever to do with.

During confinement, he, and other senior white officers, were tortured and abused by the police and intelligence service.

After 13 months the treason charges were thrown out of court.

The men were then arrested again on the same spurious charges.

An international uproar ensued, and they were subsequently released and deported.

With them being outside the country, their pensions were never paid out and the men had to restart their lives.

A fascinating hour-long conversation with an extremely interesting man.

If you have questions for the Air Vice Marshall, please leave them below.

