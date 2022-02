Chief Thoughts #004: Critical Theorists' Racism

“Against the urgency of people dying in the streets, what in God's name is the point of cultural studies?...At that point, I think anybody who is into cultural studies seriously as an intellectual practice, must feel, on their pulse, its ephemerality, its insubstantiality, how little it registers, how little we've been able to change anything or get anybody to do anything.

If you don't feel that as one tension in the work that you are doing, theory has let you off the hook.”