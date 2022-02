Paula Jai Parker, Tommy Davidson power the Disney+ cartoon 'The Proud Family'

Paula Jai Parker and Tommy Davidson have played iconic roles during their illustrious careers.

But Parker (who does the voiceover for the matriarch Trudy Proud) and Davidson (who's the voice behind the father, Oscar Proud) are able to revel in the adventures and misadventures of their daughter Penny Proud and the rest of the Proud Family in revived and highly-anticipated Disney+ cartoon.