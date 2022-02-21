Paraguay: Wars of Liberty (Age of Empires 3 Mod) Let's Play
Paraguay: Wars of Liberty (Age of Empires 3 Mod) Let's Play

Disclaimer: for ease of uploading/file size, certain portions of wait times have been edited out.

Paraguay&apos;s auto unit spawn can be annoying when you want to procure a army of quality units with the &quot;speed always wins&quot; cheat on.