World leaders gather in Munich to avert Russia-Ukraine war

Heavy fire in the east of Ukraine today has killed two soldiers, a reminder that the country has long been in a permanent state of war.
Heavy fire in the east of Ukraine today has killed two soldiers, a reminder that the country has long been in a permanent state of war.
On the Day 2 of the Munich Security Conference, the West urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine. The world leaders..
Watch VideoUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed..