Polaris Outlaw 450/500/525 Tie Rod Endlink Removal And New Endlink Install

This is a very straight forward video on install and removing your tie rods endlinks.

If you are rebuilding the front end of your quad for around $30 you might as well change these out.

I made a mistake and mounted the tie rod end on one side upside down on the front end.

The tie rod end that goes onto the steering knuckle needs to be installed underneath and not on top.

Mistakes happen and i'm not gonna remove it from the video because i made a mistake.