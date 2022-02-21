Eastern Ukraine Russian Proxies Engage in 'Fake Mobilization,' Raising Tensions Further

Russian-backed troops in Eastern Ukraine are mobilizing for war against what they claim is an “imminent” attack by Kyiv.
While this was happening, shelling across the front is intensifying, killing two Ukrainian soldiers.
