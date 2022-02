đź’°PROFIT CLUB episode 1

🤡False profits, charlatans and grifters are everywhere!

The world is looking for hope and these clowns are happy to consistently lie to you and take your money.

Join me and my friend Bill Donahue as we deep dive into the religious world of the "profit club".

It is a club....they never call each other out... ZERO ACCOUNTABILITY - ROBIN BULLOCK SID ROTH ELIJAH STREAMS STEVE SCHULTZ NAR