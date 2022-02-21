Michigan coach Howard hits Wisconsin assistant after a loss

Michigan coach Juwan Howard hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after arguing with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard during the handshake line following the Badgers’ 77-63 victory.
Michigan coach Juwan Howard hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after arguing with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard during the handshake line following the Badgers’ 77-63 victory.
The Big Ten conference said it was reviewing a fight after the men's basketball game between Michigan and Wisconsin and would take..
Upset by Wisconsin calling a timeout with a large lead in the final minute, Michigan Coach Juwan Howard landed a slap on a Badgers..