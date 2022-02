Family Confirm the SUDDEN Death of Jamal Edwards

Entrepreneur and founder of music platform SBTV Jamal Edwards, has died at the age of 31.

Tributes have poured in for the YouTube star, who was seen as a pioneer for British grime music.

He founded the YouTube channel SBTV, launching the music careers of many young British artists.

Report by Brooksl.

