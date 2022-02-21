Hollywood Unmasked 1 (Occultism in Hollywood) - Full [Documentary]

Hollywood Unmasked 1 (Original Classic) - This film will never allow you to look at casual entertainment the same way again.

See for yourself the evidence that there is an ‘antichrist agenda’ dominating the mindset of those who run the Hollywood media machine.

Journey with us as we explore the dark recesses of the entertainment industry and pull back the curtain on the most powerful mind-shaping institution in the world.

In their own words, learn how the Hollywood elite are intentionally subverting traditional values in order to erect their own frightening platform for spiritual and social reform.