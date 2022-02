La Sagrada Familia by The Alan Parsons Project ~ The Godly Genius of Gaudi

La Sagrada Familia is the most ambitious Architectural Project in ManKind's True History, and is the Design, Plan and Work of a True Genius, Antonio Gaudi...conceived and built in Barcelona, Spain, it has become the most renowned work from the Hands of Man across this Earth, as the True "Blueprint" for the project came from God Himself...