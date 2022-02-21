I'm Non-Binary And Bearded - How Will My Blind Date Go? | DATING DIFFERENT

AS a non-binary bearded woman, it can be difficult navigating the world of modern dating.

28-year-old Klyde from Omaha, Nebraska, is determined to find the special person that would look past their excess facial hair and like them for who they are.

Klyde began growing a beard at 21 years old when they started on a testosterone treatment as part of their female to male transition.

"Over time I realised that my gender is more complicated than that, so now I identify as a non-binary bearded woman, but I kept the beard and the name because I like them and they suit me," Klyde said.

Klyde has had some negative experiences with dating apps where people called them 'disgusting'.

But it hasn't put Klyde off from finding love - they are going on a blind date in hopes that their date would be open-minded about their beard.

Klyde said: "I'm feeling a mixture of nervous and excited but I feel confident about my date seeing my beard.

It's not something that makes me feel self-conscious anymore."