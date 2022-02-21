I'm Non-Binary And Bearded - How Will My Blind Date Go? | DATING DIFFERENT
AS a non-binary bearded woman, it can be difficult navigating the world of modern dating.

28-year-old Klyde from Omaha, Nebraska, is determined to find the special person that would look past their excess facial hair and like them for who they are.

Klyde began growing a beard at 21 years old when they started on a testosterone treatment as part of their female to male transition.

&quot;Over time I realised that my gender is more complicated than that, so now I identify as a non-binary bearded woman, but I kept the beard and the name because I like them and they suit me,&quot; Klyde said.

Klyde has had some negative experiences with dating apps where people called them &apos;disgusting&apos;.

But it hasn&apos;t put Klyde off from finding love - they are going on a blind date in hopes that their date would be open-minded about their beard.

Klyde said: &quot;I&apos;m feeling a mixture of nervous and excited but I feel confident about my date seeing my beard.

It&apos;s not something that makes me feel self-conscious anymore.&quot;