In Last Ditch Diplomatic Effort, Biden Agrees 'In Principle' To Meet With Putin

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the White House said Sunday, but only as long as Russia does not invade its neighbor.
