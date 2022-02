Government: 32,000 homes yet to have power restored

Energy minister Greg Hands says that power has been restored to more than 1.3 million households, with 32,000 yet to have power restored as of Monday morning.

Storm Franklin is the third storm in a week to hit the UK, following Eunice and Dudley.

Report by Jonesia.

