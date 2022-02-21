Tips for Taking a Rest To Increase Productive and Effectiveness

'Newsweek' reports that the key to being more productive, creative and effective may be incorporating rest into your schedule.

Rest, a state of present moment awareness of your mental and physical experience, is actively , not doing.

According to this definition, sitting and watching a movie, though enjoyable, is not technically rest.

'Newsweek' offers some easy tips for how to actually take a rest.

The first step is crucial.

Turn off the music or the television, power down your device and stop talking.

Next, take a deep breath and notice how your body feels.

Feel your feet on the floor or any places that may be tense or tight.

When thoughts arise, try to stay in the present moment by taking another deep breath and listening to the sounds of the world around you.

Taking an actual rest allows your mind and your body the time it needs to recharge, reducing tension and giving you a boost of energy.

When thoughts and emotions feel overwhelming, it is easy to avoid them with distractions.

Restful moments help foster acceptance of the present moment and can take away the discomfort of struggling against the here and now.

Taking a rest can create the opportunity to see problems from a fresh perspective and develop creative solutions.