Biden agrees in principle to hold summit with Putin amid Ukraine tensions - BBC News

US President Joe Biden has agreed "in principle" to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the crisis over Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden has agreed "in principle" to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the crisis over Ukraine.
On Monday, the French presidency announced that US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have agreed to..
A massive cyberattack left Ukrainian government websites temporarily unavailable on Friday, officials said. While it was not clear..
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden have agreed to a summit - to be held only if Moscow does not..