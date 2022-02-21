The WORLD is being LIED to ONCE AGAIN The Truth about UKRAINE Revealed

The evil globalist dictatorship network that runs USA and NATO and YouTube have been behind most wars and revolutions in the past 100 years, and once again they are using lies, projection, and propaganda to make you believe that evil is good and good is evil.

Former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard a true democrat (unlike Biden, Clintons, Obama, Pelosi, Schumer, etc) and Jimmy Dore are one of the few people who expose the lies that are being pushed 24 7 by their own government and media.

The human race needs to push back against what could result in a new world war and will sure become a new world order.