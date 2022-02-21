The Queen’s Covid Contraction Mere Days Before England is Predicted to Drop Legal Requirement to Self-Isolate

The Queen has fallen victim to following the British Government’s "living with Covid" plan, mere days before England is expected to drop the legal requirement to self-isolate.
Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
The Queen has fallen victim to following the British Government’s "living with Covid" plan, mere days before England is expected to drop the legal requirement to self-isolate.
Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
Watch VideoPeople with COVID-19 won't be legally required to self-isolate in England starting in the coming week, the U.K...