Where do the Queen and royal family get their money from?

Questions are being raised about how Prince Andrew was able to pay a £12 million settlement for the civil sexual assault case made against him by Virginia Giuffre.

Consequently, many people are asking how the Queen and the royal family receive their money in the first place.

Their money doesn't all come from the taxpayer as some mistakenly believe.

It comes from three main sources: the Sovereign Grant, the Privy Purse and personal income/ inheritance.