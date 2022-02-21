REBUNKED #002 | Sam Tripoli | Redpills & Recovery

Coming at you again with another BANGER of an episode with the Powerful Sam Tripoli.

As one of the best Stand-Up Comics out there, Sam brings a needed degree of humor to his dissemination of Truth in the SEVEN podcasts that he does, covering everything from conspiracy and crypto to sports and spirituality.

In this conversation, we take a look at the comparison between getting Redpilled and being in Recovery, and a whole lot more.

Always a pleasure catching up with Sam and getting his perspective on things.

Sam is on tour right now!

Check out his upcoming dates, links to all of his shows and merch at https://SamTripoli.com.