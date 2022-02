DC Multiverse - Red Son Superman Review

In this video we'll be taking a detailed look at the McFarlane Toys / DC Multiverse Red Son Superman!

In this alternate reality, Kal-El, the last son of Krypton, lands in the 1950s Soviet Union instead of Kansas.

He stands with Stalin and the politbureau and fights for the USSR. Being a child of the 70s/80s and growing up in the specter of the cold war, I find this alternate reality fascinating and deeply disturbing...