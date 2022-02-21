PUTIN AT A CROSSROADS? UN SOLDIERS IN CANADA? 2 PRESIDENTS DAY? NEWS PEACE 2-21-22

📣 I’M OUT OF JAIL!

✅ I’ll be moving platforms, but it will be a process so the plan for now is I’ll be live Monday, Wednesday, and Friday morning on RUMBLE for News Peace!

And PROPHETIC encouragement live on You Tube on Tuesday and Thursday!