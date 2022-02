DGrade Turns Plastic Waste Into T-Shirts

How do we address sustainability?

With innovation.

A company based in Dubai is doing just that.

Emma Barber, the managing director of DGrade, says they break the bottles down into flakes.

“We turn the flake into fiber, and once we have the fiber, we spin it into our greenspun trademark yarn.

When we have the yarn, we can make it into all different kinds of products, such as my t-shirt," she said.

Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer explains.