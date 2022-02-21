Russia successfully tested new S-550 missile | satellite killer

According to Russian state media, the first Russian serial S-550 successfully passed state tests and took up combat duty.

It is reported that the hidden weapon is capable of "hitting spacecraft, ballistic missile warheads and hypersonic targets at altitudes of tens of thousands of kilometers." A source in the ministry told TASS that the S-550 air defense system had successfully completed state tests.

The technology appears to be far beyond Western and Chinese capabilities as an entirely new and unparalleled mobile strategic missile defense system.

Recent Russian reports suggest the S-550 is the same weapon as the "satellite fighter" hitherto known as Nudol, a project shrouded in secrecy.

The pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia reported that it was part of one of the most secret domestic weapons programs ever undertaken.