US ignored Russia's security concerns, vladimir putin says - BBC88 NEWS

President vladimir putin has told his French counterport that the west has ignored Russia's security concerns, amid fears Russia could invade Ukraine.
Russia has extended its military drills in Belarus as tensions with Ukraine grow. CBS News senior national security correspondent..
Watch VideoU.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured the three Baltic nations Saturday that they would not be on their own if..