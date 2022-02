5 Things You Need for a Kayak | Kayak Fishing Setup and Tips

The 5 things you need for a kayak to be successful on the water.

Now there's hundreds of different accessories and different gear for kayaks & kayak fishing but I broke it down to the 5 must haves.

Safety items, Transportation, Gear & Tools, Tackle, and Storage.

Below are links to a few products I use if you have any questions please don't hesitate to ask.