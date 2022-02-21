Quo Vadis --- 1951 American epic historical drama film trailer

Quo Vadis (Latin for "Where are you going?") is a 1951 American epic historical drama film made by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) in Technicolor.

It was directed by Mervyn LeRoy and produced by Sam Zimbalist, from a screenplay by John Lee Mahin, S.N.

Behrman, and Sonya Levien, adapted from the novel Quo Vadis (1896) by the Polish Nobel Laureate author Henryk Sienkiewicz.

The score is by Miklós Rózsa and the cinematography by Robert Surtees and William V.

Skall.

The title refers to an incident in the apocryphal Acts of Peter.[2]