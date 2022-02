The Laird Report Episode 3 Scottish politics is a cesspit spilling over into Scottish society

The moral decline of Scotland isn't solely just about the demise of the political class, today's episode looks at whether disgraced ex SNP Gay Minister Derek Mackay should be allowed redemption after chasing after a 16 year old boy.

Opposition politicians described Mackay's actions as 'grooming', one mistake can be forgiven but that forgiveness isn't open ended.

When you add up Mackay's failings, he has no place in Scottish public life, not because of his sexuality but because of his character.