HIGHLIGHT | Arsenal VS Brentford(2-1) | Saka &Emile Smith Rowe

Arsenal was amazing today as they won 2 goals to 1 vs Brentford
Every word Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said on Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Brentford
Football.london
Mikel Arteta has spoken to the media after Arsenal's 2-1 win over Brentford
Arsenal was amazing today as they won 2 goals to 1 vs Brentford
Mikel Arteta has spoken to the media after Arsenal's 2-1 win over Brentford
Piers Morgan took to social media to salute Arsenal’s young guns after Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka fired the Gunners to..