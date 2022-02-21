Why Digital Currencies Should Scare You | Epstein's Pimp Found Dead In Cell | New Pandemic? | Ep 341

Things got even worse in Canada over the weekend as Dictator Trudeau continued to empower law enforcement and strip Canadians of their basic rights.

Plus, the CDC is moving the goalposts for child development in order to mask the the last two years, Bill Gates says another pandemic will come and Joe Rogan's latest guest details how dangerous Central Bank Digital Currencies are, particularly as governments across the globe try to grab more power over citizens.

Finally, Drew gives an update on Ukraine and touches on several other stories.