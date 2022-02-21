Putin recognizes Ukraine rebel territories as independent, Macron, Scholz 'disappointed' by Russian President's recognition
Putin recognizes Ukraine rebel territories as independent, Macron, Scholz 'disappointed' by Russian President's recognition
Watch VideoUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed..
Watch VideoUkrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the West warned that..
Watch VideoRussia said Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases, adding to..