Sandra Oh on Turning Red, Killing Eve S4 & Jodie Comer!

We caught up with Sandra Oh at the UK premiere of her new Disney Pixar film, Turning Red.

She spoke to our reporter Jodie McCallum about the film, representation and of course Killing Eve S4!

We're gonna miss seeing her and Jodie Comer share the screen!

Are you ready for Killing Eve Season 4?

Report by Mccallumj.

