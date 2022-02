Israel's Security Threats: EXCLUSIVE with Erick Stakelbeck IN JERUSALEM| Watchman Newscast

On today’s Watchman Newscast, host Erick Stakelbeck kicks off a week of production in Israel with an interview in Jerusalem with CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief Chris Mitchell.

Erick and Chris discuss Russia’s moves in the Middle East and whether Israel can really trust Vladimir Putin.

Plus, the Hezbollah threat, a potential Israeli strike on Israel’s nuclear facilities and much more.