This Is How I Look At Reaching Lost Souls In The Ministry

Here in my 13th year of ministry at NTEB, I look at money in a whole different light.

For example, I think about about that hand-stitched Steelers jersey I bought last time they won the Super Bowl in 2010, it cost me $350.00.

But when I think of $350.00 now, my mind automatically calculates how many King James Bibles that would purchase.

It's a little like that scene from 'Schindler's List' where the Jews he saved gave him the gift made from the gold from their fillings.

He cries out "I didn't do enough, I could have gotten more people out!!!" That's how I feel now about money, that's it is God's money, and it is to be used for His Kingdom for the salvation of lost souls and the needs of the saints.

The NTEB Free Bible and Gospel Tract Program, the Billboard Gospel Witness Program, our podcasts and Bible studies, and now our Bookstore, this is where the money goes that you donate, and because of that, we are able to minister on a global level.

All of us working together to get something done for Jesus Christ that will make it through the Judgment Seat.