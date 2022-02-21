People remember SBTV founder Jamal Edwards with a vigil

People gather in Acton to remember the SBTV founder Jamal Edwards who died at the age of 31.
Report by Guzzardib.
Crowds of fans have gathered at a candlelit vigil in west London to pay tribute to SBTV founder Jamal Edwards following his sudden..
Tributes have been paid to the SBTV founder by the young people he inspired with his work.