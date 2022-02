The GoldFish Report No. 843 President's Day: Washington & JFK Warned Us, Trump to Restore

On The GoldFish Report No.

843, on This President's Day, Louisa reviews President Washington's Farewell speech and highlights his warnings and America's weaknesses that We the People must guard against and remain vigilant against to protect America, JFK described the enemy that was advancing into America by dual citizenship and other means and Trump made it clear that he was restoring the Power back to We the People, after losing it and not heading the warnings of our past Presidents.