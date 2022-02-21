Russia? Who cares, Oil is going higher

Michael Lee on Fox Business Mornings with Maria discussing the price of oil & oil stocks in light of Russia Ukraine tensions
Michael Lee on Fox Business Mornings with Maria discussing the price of oil & oil stocks in light of Russia Ukraine tensions
Gasoline prices have risen for eight straight weeks, according to new data published by Gas Buddy on Monday. And a major refinery..
Tensions between Russia and the West are driving oil prices, rather than the kind of fundamental fuel shortage that would justify..
Prices for petrol reached 148.02 pence per litre on Sunday, while diesel reached 151.57p - both record highs
Fuel prices..