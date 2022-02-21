Putin's move on Eastern Ukraine breaks international law -Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johson on Monday called Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine a "flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine."
UK Prime Minister Boris Johson on Monday called Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine a "flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine."
Watch VideoThe Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin is ordering forces to maintain peace in eastern Ukraine. But it is not..