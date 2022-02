BREAKING: Putin Recognizes Donetsk and Luhansk Republics

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has announced that Moscow will now give full and total recognition of the autonomy to the breakaway People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk located in eastern Ukraine.

Within hours of the historic announcement, President Putin ordered the Russian military unit to enter the Donbass in order to “secure the peace” in the newly recognized autonomous republics, now formerly part of Ukraine.