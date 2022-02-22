UK PM Boris Johnson Announces End Of COVID-19 Restrictions

UK PM Boris Johnson announces an end to the remaining COVID-19 restrictions, stating, "It is the day when all the efforts of the last two years finally enabled us to protect ourselves whilst restoring our liberties in full."
