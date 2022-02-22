U.S. Military Vaccine Injury Cases Being Deleted From Military Database

Attorney Leigh Dundas who is helping Senator Johnson's covid investigation, is blowing the whistle on military vaccine injury cases being erased from a military database.

This is your new modern day asymmetrical warfare.

They are not only killing or incapacitating innocent men, women, and children worldwide, but have effectively targeted the U.S. military personnel as well, and are feverishly trying to hide their diabolic deeds.

The U.S. and many other nation states have been infiltrated at key points for some time now.