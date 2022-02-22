Daily Tarot Readings: What does the day 22-2-22 mean? | Oneindia News

February is shaping up to be a month of abundance!

The month began with a New Moon in Aquarius, bringing in the energy of new beginnings and change, and only one day later, we got to enjoy the first of the last three 222 days of the century, which will occur on February 2, 20, and 22, 2022, respectively.

That's right, you read that accurately.

This is the final year of a 222 series that began in 2000 and included the years 2002, 2020, and 2022.

This sequence won't appear again until 2/2/2222, but what does it mean?

Website: https://www.andlifegoesonbytanvi.com/ Youtube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCOITCiSitkUuSJJewb4aWUw Instagram : https://instagram.com/and.life.goes.on.by.tanvi?utm_medium=copy_link #DailyTarotCardReading